Four Teenagers Arrested in Brutal Beating Near Petco Park, Victim on Life Support
Four Teenagers Arrested in Brutal Beating Near Petco Park, Victim on Life Support

The man was not expected to survive his injuries, police said

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the brutal beating of a man near Petco Park in the East Village, police said Monday. 

    Paramedics found Edward Leon Starland, 56, unresponsive near the pedestrian bridge that connects Park Boulevard over Harbor Drive at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday. 

    A witness said Starland and a group of teens were arguing when he was pushed to the ground and attacked, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. The teens took off when witnesses yelled at them. 

    SDPD's investigation led them to believe 19-year-old Dominick Wells and three juvenile women, ages 14, 15 and 17, were involved in the attack. The three girls would not be identified because they are under-age, police said. 

    All four were arrested and booked into either San Diego County Jail or Juvenile Hall on felony battery charges. 

    Starland remains in the hospital on life support. He is not expected to survive the injuries sustained in the beating, Dobbs said. 

    SDPD continues to investigate the incident and is working on identifying other possible suspects.

    Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

