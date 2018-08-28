Foul Fumes Emitted by Generator Haunting Bay Park Neighbors

Residents in Bay Park who have been dealing with unpleasant exhaust fumes emitted by a nearby generator for more than a month will have to plug their noses just a little while longer.

Neighbors have been complaining about the fumes for weeks and worry about their potential adverse effects on their children’s health.

The problem generator was installed on the campus of Toler Elementary School on Baker Street because of power issues at the school, according to the San Diego Unified School District. Neighbor Babak Parvizi says the smell of foul fumes comes in frequent waves.

"Every 20 minutes, 15 to 20 minutes, you get a huge rush of it coming at you,” Parvizi, a six-year resident of Baker Street, said. He has a child who loves to play outside but he’s unsure it’s safe.

“It's not good to be exposed to this day in and day out,” he said. “We have an active 4 year old who likes to stay outside, and all of a sudden she's exposed to this repeatedly.”

SDUSD officials said they were not aware of any problems posed to the community, and told NBC 7 the generator would be gone by next week.