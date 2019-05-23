NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with a woman who said she wouldn't have been able to liver with herself if she didn't speak up. (Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019)

A former U.S. Marine arrested last week on rape charges has been discharged from the corps for assaulting another Marine, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Thursday.

Former gunnery Sgt. Mark Richard Neeley II, 36 was found guilty by a military judge on April 12 of the assault and was other than honorably discharged from the USMC on Tuesday.

Neeley was previously assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Pendelton. His rank was reduced to corporal while he was being held at the on-base brig for 63 days awaiting court-martial, the USMC said.

Neeley's discharge came days after he was arrested in connection with a rape in Temecula that led authorities to investigate the former Marine for other sex crimes.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said evidence was found last Friday in Neeley's Temecula townhome that connected him to a woman's rape. The sheriff's department said that during the course of their investigation, more victims were identified that had similar accusations against Neeley.

Neeley was charged Friday with one count of rape involving a drugged or intoxicated victim, three counts of rape by force and four other criminal charges. He did not enter a plea and will appear Friday for a formal arraignment.

Neeley is being held at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Detectives said there are three victims in the case and there could be others who have not come forward. They also said Neeley met his victims online and may also have met others while working part-time as a rideshare driver.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the I Marine Expeditionary Force are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by contacting the Temecula Police Department (951) 696-3000 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (951) 776-1099.