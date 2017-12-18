Former Navy Officer Sentenced for Attempted Sex With Minor

A former U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 120 months in custody Monday.

Matthew Perry Maples, 38, was arrested on July 21 at a hotel in Point Loma, where he planned to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. He was a Navy officer at the time of his arrest.

Maples had posted an online advertisement earlier in July titled, “Daddy looking for daughter—m4w,” which alerted Homeland Security Investigations and the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

An undercover HSI agent posed as a 13-year-old girl and responded to Maples’ advertisement. The two corresponded over the course of about two weeks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Maples told the undercover agent he would teach her “how to kiss and make out,” “what it feels like for a man to go down on you” and “how to please a man with your mouth,” according to the statement.

Maples also sent the agent a nude picture of himself and talked about taking the 13-year-old’s virginity.

During their communication, Maples expressed knowledge of undercover agents posing to be children, and requested a picture, to “know if you are real,” according to the statement.

Maples was arrested in the hotel room he had reserved for his meet-up. After his arrest, he admitted he believed he was communicating with a 13-year-girl, and intended to engage in sexual activity with her at the hotel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

San Diego's ICAC Task Force was created in response to the increase of child pornography and the heightened online activity of predators, according to the ICAC website.

U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman, for the Southern District of California, said proactive investigations between HSI and ICAC Task Forces are important for these types of offenses, and that protecting children is a top priority for the office.