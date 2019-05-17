Sheriff's deputies arrested a former high school teacher for multiple counts of sexual assault and say two of his six victims were students.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department took Dustin Sniff, 38, into custody on May 15. Sniff, a former teacher at Christian High School in El Cajon, faces multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor.

The SDSO says Sniff assaulted at least six victims between the ages of 16 and 22 years old. According to the department, two of those victims were students.

Sniff faces 11 felony counts, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, oral copulation of a person under 18, and contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

The charges stem from six separate alleged incidents between September 2007 and January 2017:

Ct. 1 & 2 - September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2008

Ct. 3 - January 23, 2009

Ct. 4 - December 1, 2009 and February 28, 2010

Ct. 5, 6, 7 - December 1, 2009 and March 31, 2010

Ct. 8, 9, 10 - October 1, 2016 and October 31, 2016

Ct. 11 - September 1, 2016 and January 7, 2017

Deputies say all of the alleged assaults were non consensual in nature, and that no assaults occurred on school property.

Some students knew Sniff through a website called Model Mayhem, the SDSO said. The department says Sniff also used the name Dustin Stevens.

An SDSO Lieutenant told NBC 7 investigators believe there could be more victims who haven't come forward.

Anyone with more information in the case is asked to call the sheriff's department's Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6222.

Christian High School is part of Christina Unified Schools and is located at 2100 Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

No other information was available.

