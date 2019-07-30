Former Coronado-Based SEAL Convicted of Child Molestation Sentenced

A former Coronado-based Navy SEAL convicted of repeatedly molesting a child will serve 60 years in prison after his current 27-year term for manufacturing child pornography is finished.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Gregory Kyle Seerden, 33, was sentenced to six decades behind bars for molesting his own daughter when she was around 5 years old.

His daughter, now 12, has not appeared in court during the trial. He mother did, however, deliver a powerful victim impact statement in court Tuesday.

Seerden was already in custody serving a 27-year sentence for child pornography.

NCIS Alerted to Previous Allegations Concerning Accused Navy SEAL

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports that the San Diego Police Department confirmed Wednesday they did investigate a 2014 case involving Petty Officer 1st Class Seerden. That case was turned over to NCIS. (Published Thursday, May 4, 2017)

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents seized Seerden's iPhone 7 as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia in 2017. As they reviewed its contents, they discovered images of child pornography.

The investigation alleged that 78 disturbing images were found on his phone, including some depicting bondage of children, according to legal documents.

Among other sensitive material, investigators came across a video that appeared to show a man masturbating next to a sleeping girl who looked about 5 or 6 years old, according to legal documents.

In his plea agreement, Seerden admitted to using his iPhone to record himself inappropriately touching a sleeping child in January 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Seerden was then extradited to Virginia in April, according to the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.