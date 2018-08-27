A former Southern California high school football player is identified by his former school as one of the victim's a mass shooting in a Jacksonville. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Monday Aug. 27, 2018. (Published 3 minutes ago)

One of the three people who died in Sunday's Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting was a former Southern California high school football player, according to his former school's football page on Facebook.

Elijah Clayton was a member of West Hills' Chaminade College Preparatory class of 2014. He attended the school for three years before completing studies at Calabasas High School.

In a statement released by Chaminade College Preparatory, Clayton was described as a "sweet, mild-mannered young man who always showed great respect for his peers and the faculty."

"He was a dedicated student, doing his best in the classroom while being a great teammate to his football family," the statement continued. "Often he was assigned to the 'scout team,' a role he embraced because it improved the overall performance of the team. "

A post on the Calabasas High School football team page said the team is heartbroken.

Law enforcement authorities did not immediately confirm the names of the two victims of the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a shopping and dining area on the St. John's River.

Twenty-four-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland, was identified as the shooter by officials. He was attending the Florida tournament. Authorities have not confirmed a motive behind the attack.

In a statement, Electronic Arts said, "Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured. All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event."

Mother Jones identified Sunday's mass shooting as the seventh such occurrence of 2018. Police stated that the gunman took his own life.