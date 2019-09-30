Forever 21 Declares Bankruptcy

San Diego is home to eight Forever 21 stores. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has the story. (Published 3 hours ago)

Sunday night, Forever 21 finally confirmed what many suspected for months – the nation's fifth-largest specialty retailer is heading to bankruptcy court.

The chain dressed a generation of shoppers and pioneered "disposable" fashion. But local business and marketing experts say the bankruptcy had been a long time coming.

The company isn't releasing which stores are on the chopping block just yet. However, the retailer says it plans to close about a third of its stores worldwide – effectively ceasing operations in about 40 countries. In the U.S., the company will close up to 178 stores. Those stores will start liquidating as early as Halloween.

The public relations firm that announced the bankruptcy news on behalf of the fast-fashion retailer tells NBC 7 that the chief restructuring officer is targeting stores for closure in "low-quality malls" – malls that have already seen other big retailers, like Sears, go bankrupt.

"I think the work experience kind of mirrors what the store is like - which is chaotic," says SDSU student and former Forever 21 employee Sydney Williams.

Now Williams says she rarely even shops there.

"You go in, and you see bright clear jackets with like pink trim," says Williams. "You're like, OK, It's cool - but I don't know if I'd wear it."

Associate Dean of the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University, George Belch, says he isn't surprised to read about the bankruptcy.

In addition to opening too many stores too soon, Belch says the retailer also went too big.

The average store, according to Forever 21's website, is 38,000 square feet.

That much space means higher leasing costs – costs that Belch says will deter other retailers from swooping into the same space.

"A lot of specialty retailers aren't interested in taking on locations that have a lot of space," says Belch.

SDSU adjunct professor and marketing firm partner, Miro Copic agrees.

"The issue with malls in San Diego and elsewhere is that Forever 21 has a very large footprint and often two-plus stories," says Copic. "Mall operators would need to rebuild the space completely to accommodate several retailers."

While space in shopping malls isn't paying off, it seems space on social media is.

"So the clothing brand says we want the model to do a post and we want this outfit to be in it," says newMark Models Operations Officer Jon Putek.

Putek says Forever 21 recently hired his talent agency to market its clothes on Instagram.

"And that's what inspires people to buy," says Putek. "Not a mannequin set up at the end of a mall store."

Given that model, what does the future hold for Forever 21 storefronts in malls here in San Diego?

"Smaller locations and locations near each other will be likely casualties," says Copic. "I would think that the Mission Valley, Plaza Bonita, and Sports Arena locations might be targeted."

Though Copic admits, without seeing the sales information, square footage or lease costs, it's hard to predict which San Diego stores are safe, and which ones won't survive the bankruptcy.