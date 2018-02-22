Forecasters Say Winter Weather Here to Stay

A cold front that pushed a barrage of winter weather into San Diego County was expected last through the rest of February, forecasters said Thursday.

Blustery conditions, scattered showers and snow flurries were affecting different parts of the county Thursday, a similar weather pattern to what was seen throughout the week. The same conditions were expected to last until next Sunday, according to NBC 7 weathercaster Dagmar Midcap.

"We’re not done with this wintery pattern," Midcap said in NBC 7’s First Alert forecast Thursday. "The cooler weather will continue at least through this 10-day forecast."

NBC 7 weathercaster Jodi Kodesh said that there is a possibility for rain every day next week.

Rain, Cold Temps Damper Little Italy's Evening Dining Scene

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke to Little Italy residents, young and old, with their own opinions on Thursday's rain. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

After some showers made their way from San Diego’s coastline east towards the mountains in the morning hours Thursday, sunshine peeked through storm clouds in the afternoon.

Light showers continued off and on throughout the night.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers — snow showers for the mountains — was expected through 10 a.m. Friday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said.

Kodesh said snowfall won’t be a "dumping" but mountain areas could see about a half-inch to an inch of new snow Friday morning.

"Keep in mind, all-in-all, rain and snowfall amounts are not expected to be high," Kodesh said.

Gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour are possible in the mountains and deserts until a National Weather Service (NWS) wind advisory expires at 10 a.m. Friday. During this period, winds can make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles and visibility may be reduced by dust and sand in the deserts.

Little Italy Enjoys Taste of Winter Weather

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports from Little Italy where residents welcomed a change in the recent weather pattern. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

Kodesh recommends that families wanting to head to the snow wait until the weekend when winds will subside and slightly warmer temperatures are likely.

During the day Friday and into the weekend, stormy conditions should subside, Midcap said. Sunshine will return to warm the county up a bit, but temperatures will remain on the cool side.

"The morning hours will bring you a few more chances of sprinkles but as the day progresses Friday should be clearing, predominately bringing you to mostly sunny or mostly clear skies," Midcap said.



Then be prepared for a chance of rain nearly every day next week.

"There’s a bit of a trend that stays with us for the next 10 to 14 days," Midcap said. "Cooler weather and a chance of system after system bringing us blustery weather and showers.

"None of these [systems] look like any intense rainmakers but, nonetheless, we’re finally getting that touch of winter."

