For Years City Paid Woman Less Than Men She Supervised: Lawsuit

A former City of San Diego worker said her male employees made more than her, citing a gender pay discrimination. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more on her lawsuit against the city. (Published 5 hours ago)

A woman who worked for the City of San Diego for 26 years is suing, claiming for years she was paid less than men she directly supervised.

Lorie Cosio Azar worked for the city's sustainability and environment protection division for nearly three decades before she was fired. She developed a smart program for the city -- a street lighting program that she says saves the city energy and money.

Now, she’s suing for failure to provide equal pay, gender discrimination and retaliation.

According to the suit, as a program manager Azar was paid less than two men, both engineers, who she directly supervised.

In 2014, one of them was paid close to $107,000. A year later, the other man was promoted and also paid $107,000. According the lawsuit, Azar’s salary remained at $100,000.

When she brought it up to management over the years, she says she was retaliated against.

She claims staff was taken from under her, she was left out of meetings, and she even had the smart city lighting program taken from her, too. She says her duties also changed so much that her job became unbearable.

“It was devastating. Humiliating, too, because [the program] was successful. I had worked on it, it was my passion and then it was taken away.

Azar’s lawsuit comes on the heels of a city audit that said the city had work to do when it came to closing the pay gap among genders.

It says female city employees are paid 83 cents on the dollar compared to men -- similar to what is happening across the country.

“I said I’m tired of being a victim and I’m going to stand up for myself and for other women in the city paid unequally so that can have a voice,’” Azar said.

In a statement sent to NBC 7, the city said it takes allegations of gender discrimination seriously and said it will carefully review the complaint.