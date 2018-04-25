Flu Season May Finally Be Ending: County Health Officials

Reported flu cases and flu-related deaths have decreased in San Diego, prompting hopes that this year’s tough flu season is finally ending.

There were 101 confirmed cases of the flu last week, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). This is down from 175 the previous week.

“It appears that we’re at the end of this flu season,” Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, said.

Though the season may be ending, it was a difficult one for San Diego residents.

The number of flu cases has almost doubled compared to previous years, but has been decreasing in past weeks, according to the agency.

Two flu-related deaths were reported last week, bringing this season’s total to 341, according to HHSA. This is down from six in the previous week.

The total number of deaths has almost quadrupled from last season, according to the agency.

The HHSA outlined ways to protect yourself, like cleaning commonly touched surfaces, using hand sanitizer, and staying home when sick.

The agency strongly advised San Diegans to get vaccinated, especially those at high risk, like pregnant women, people over 65, and those with chronic medical conditions like asthma and diabetes.

To find a location near you visit http://www.sdiz.org or call 2-1-1 San Diego.