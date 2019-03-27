5 New Deaths in San Diego This Flu Season

Five more people have died of the flu, San Diego County health officials confirmed Wednesday including a 40-year-old man from North County who had no underlying medical conditions.

The deaths brought the total number this flu season to 54, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

At the same time last year, 318 people had died from complications of the flu.

Four other people, with ages ranging from 47 to 90 years old, had underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Health officials update the status of the flu in a weekly report on Wednesdays.

For the week ending March 23, a total of 675 influenza cases were reported last week which county officials said was a new high for the season. The county said 5 percent of all visits to emergency room departments were for flu-like illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. For those without insurance, county public health centers offer the vaccination.