Flu Deaths in San Diego County Reach New High

NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports on the unprecedented number of flu deaths that were reported in San Diego county this week. (Published 5 hours ago)

San Diego County reported a record number of flu deaths Wednesday.

The County Health and Human Services Agency reported 52 more people have died from the flu bringing the total deaths this flu season to an all-time high of 142 flu deaths.

The number of fatalities this flu season is the highest it's ever been for the county since officials began tracking flu-related deaths approximately 20 years ago, county officials said.

Local emergency rooms report that influenza-like illnesses are making 7 percent of emergency room visits for the week ending Jan. 13.

Officials said there were fewer confirmed cases of influenza in the last week. Lab-confirmed cases reported this week totaled 2,070, fewer than the 3,046 reported the week prior.

Of the cases reported so far this season - 12,446 cases - 79 percent were Influenza A. Sixteen percent were Influenza B, county officials said Wednesday.

The drop in flu cases may signal the flu season has peaked in San Diego County.

However, given the mortality rate that has resulted from this flu season, county health officials are advising residents to seek out flu vaccines if they have not already been vaccinated.

Influenza appears to be peaking at the same time across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines being given around the U.S. provide about 30 percent protection from the most common strain of flu, the CDC told NBC News Friday.

For a list of where you can get the flu vaccine in San Diego, visit www.sdiz.org or call 211.

