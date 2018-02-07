25 New Flu Deaths Reported in San Diego County

It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

There have been more than two dozen more influenza deaths and a spike in influenza B cases, according to the weekly report from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Twenty-five people died from the flu as of Feb. 3, county officials said, bringing the total deaths this flu season in San Diego to 231.

A third of the deaths involved people under the age of 65, officials said. The youngest victim was 1-year-old and the oldest was 101.

“We’re seeing an increase in influenza B cases which typically occur later in the flu season. That is why it’s important that people continue getting vaccinated and taking other preventive measures,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

Of new cases reported, 40 percent were influenza B. That's double the percentage of influenza B cases reported for the whole season.

The number of fatalities this flu season is the highest it's ever been for the county since officials began tracking flu-related deaths approximately 20 years ago.

The percentage of emergency room cases linked to the flu dropped in San Diego to 5 percent for the week ending Feb. 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

For a list of where you can get the flu vaccine in San Diego, visit this website or call 211.