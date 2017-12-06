San Diego Flu Cases Triple Over 2016 Numbers

It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

San Diego County has more than three times the number of confirmed flu cases than this time last year, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

Almost 860 confirmed cases have been reported this flu season, compared to 242 at the same time last year.

In just the last week, 182 cases were reported. Officials say that is 78 more than the cases reported the previous week.

So far this flu season, San Diego County has had four people die of influenza.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself and your family, especially with the holidays coming up,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Children and adults 6 months and older should get a flu shot every year according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It could take up to two weeks for immunity to develop, officials said.

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit www.sdiz.org or call 2-1-1.