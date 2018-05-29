Florence and the Machine Announce SD Show

"The dog days are over": Florence & the Machine at long last return to San Diego with a show at SDSU's Viejas Arena on Sunday, Sept. 23.

On Tuesday morning, the group (masterminded by frontwoman and primary songwriter Florence Welch) announced a North American tour that'll span 23 cities from Aug. 5 to Oct. 20. The trek coincides with the impending release of the band's new album, "High As Hope," which is set to drop on June 29.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 1, at 10 a.m. PST at this link. The band's fan club and American Express have presales that go on sale on May 29 at noon PST. Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more information.

If the prospect of catching the red-haired chanteuse in full vocal flight live and in person isn't quite enough, Florence & the Machine have enlisted some top-tier acts to accompany them on their cross-country jaunt (St. Vincent, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius) -- with experimental jazz genius Kamasi Washington tapped to open the San Diego show (coincidentally he makes a guest appearance on Florence's new album as well).

Florence & the Machine's 2018 North American Tour