Floods, Mudslides Worry for Residents Near Lilac Fire Damage

The Rancho Monserate community in Bonsall continues to prepare as rain remains in the forecast next week. Fire crews helped fill sandbags for anyone who might worry about their property on Saturday.

Ed Brennan, resident and member of the community board, told NBC 7, “they cut a lot of bushes ... Those all caught on fire."

The lack of brush is a concern for community members and fire crews. Shrubbery that once filled the area is now gone because the flames tore through them during the Lilac Fire.

Of the charred lands left behind, it could pose a risk in any rainstorm. Fire Captain Jon Heggie tells NBC 7, “there’s a steep drainage right behind this community so we’re looking at those areas and some of those houses in line with those drainages. So we’re putting sandbags in those areas specifically”.

Still, Runoff isn’t the only issue when preparing for rainfall in the Rancho Moserate community. Brennan also worries about the metal covers running through the neighborhoods, “they get full, and it’s really hard to get them going again."

After the fire, there’s even more debris than normal in the area. "All these branches that were cut and thrown down out of the way that were on the fire, stuff that was on fire that was in the way of the firemen,” Brennan adds.

Fire crews want to remind you if you need to pick up sandbags for your property. The county will provide those. Visit their website to find a pickup location near you.



