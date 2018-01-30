Flooding Shuts Down Streets in Coronado

The city still doesn't know what caused the main break that flooded parts of Coronado. NBC 7's Dave Summers is there with more information. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

A broken water main flooded parts of Coronado Tuesday forcing hours-long closures of multiple streets, according to city officials.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey tweeted that the flooding was due to a large 16-inch water main that broke on B Avenue.

The City of Coronado said that the water to the broken main had been shut off at around 5:30 p.m., but the flooding it caused was bad enough to force an overnight closure of the 100 block of B Avenue.

Crews weren't expected to start work on the site until the morning.

B Avenue and the 1300 block of First Street were temporarily shut down around 3:50 p.m. First Street was expected to open at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Coronado Police Department (CPD), the main belongs to the United States Navy. Navy officials were on scene evaluating the damage.



The water supplier, California America Water, was requested to address the issue. Police officers remain at the scene, redirecting the public around the flood, according to the city manager's office. They said the cement has been popped by the flooding in some areas.

City crews are providing traffic control and working to protect private property from the flooding, Bailey said. No other information was immediately available.