Street Flooding Traps Doctor on Way to Naval Medical Center

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on the rescue of the driver who found himself stranded in water that was above his knees.

A doctor heading into work at the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park became trapped in his car due to flooding caused by a water main break, San Diego police said.

A water main break happened just after 4 a.m. near Polk Avenue and Utah Street, police said.

The water moved into various storm drains and collected in a lower area along Florida and Pershing drives, prompting the SDPD to issue a SigAlert.

A man who drove his red Pontiac on Pershing soon realized he was trapped and called 911 from inside his car. San Diego police arrived and helped the man get to dry ground.

The water was about knee high at the time.

"Obviously he's not going to make it in for awhile, said SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp. "His car is probably not going to be driveable and needs to be towed."

As of 7 a.m., the water had receded but police expected the road to be closed for several hours.

"Anything from Pershing and 26th and Florida, that's all going to be shut down," Sharp said.

SDPD officers have not received calls from homeowners reporting damage but they are patrolling the area looking for any potential flooding.

Sharp said water levels can be deceiving at night.

"If you have water that's completely crossing the roadway and you're really not sure, I would try and find another way around there," the lieutenant said.

SDPD could not give details regarding the broken pipe in North Park and referred NBC 7 to the City of San Diego for more information.