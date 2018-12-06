Flooding Forces Evacuation of East Village Tent Shelter

Flooding forced the evacuation of residents at the Alpha Project’s homeless shelter in the East Village Thursday.

The Alpha Project said the flooding caused significant damage. Buses came to the shelter to pick up residents and relocate them to the stadium in Mission Valley.

The Red Cross also confirmed it was opening a shelter in National City for evacuees. That shelter is located Paradise Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2701 East 8th Street.

A resident told NBC 7 that all of his clothes and personal items he had inside were lost. He said all he had now were the clothes on his back.

“I served two years in the Army. I’m a vet. I’m strong. That’s the way I was trained. I will move on from this," he said.

