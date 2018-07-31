Flood Advisory Issued for Southeastern SD County Due to Thunderstorms in Pine Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Flood Advisory Issued for Southeastern SD County Due to Thunderstorms in Pine Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Southeastern San Diego County Tuesday due to thunderstorms over Pine Valley.

    Those thunderstorms were producing heavy rain likely to cause rural and small stream flooding in areas including San Felipe Creek, Vallecito Wash and the upper Sweetwater River/

    The flood advisory will last until 10 p.m.

    Roadways that will likely be impacted by flooding include State Route 78 between Banner and S2, and Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard.

    The NWS recommends turning around if you encounter flooded roads.

    Scattered thunderstorms were forecasted in the Pine Valley region for Thursday and Friday.

