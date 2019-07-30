Flipping Mako Shark Surprises San Diego Anglers

A group of anglers accustomed to hooking bass off the coast of San Diego made a surprising catch Monday morning.

The Seaforth Sportfishing fishing expedition was in about 100-foot-deep water off the coast of Torrey Pines when a Mako Shark took their bait at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the vessel’s captain, Kris Karpow.

The shark, estimated by Karpow to be about 7 to 9 feet long and weighing several hundred pounds, began flipping in the water to the surprise of the anglers aboard the ship.

In the video shared with NBC 7, the Mako Shark jumps feet out of the water several times. Karpow said the shark was hooked for about two or three minutes before it broke free. If the group had caught the marine mammal, Karpow said they would have released it.

It is not illegal to fish for Mako Sharks in California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency recommends that any anglers who attempt to hook a Mako Shark be prepared for fight, as the shark will not hesitate to attack. The shark is considered dangerous due to its speed.

The Mako shark can be found in warm waters, especially in the eastern Pacific and the Gulf of California.