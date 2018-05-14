Flight From San Diego Diverted to LAX Due to Report of Smoke

A plane heading to Las Vegas from San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday after a report of smoke in the cockpit.

Southwest Airlines flight 2799 departed from San Diego International Airport bound for McCarran International Airport just after 10 p.m. Sunday but was diverted within an hour when pilots noticed smoke in the cockpit.

The flight was routed to LAX and landed without incident at about 11 p.m., a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

No injuries were reported to the plane's 68 passengers or crew members. Passengers boarded another flight and continued on to Las Vegas two hours behind schedule.

The aircraft was taken out of service until its condition could be reviewed by a maintenance team, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what prompted the report of smoke.



