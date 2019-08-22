Flyers Promoting White Nationalist Groups Found On Campus at SDSU

Flyers and stickers promoting the ideologies of white nationalist hate groups were found throughout San Diego State University’s campus Thursday, according to the university.

SDSU said that the flyers were found at several locations on campus, including the Women’s Resource Center and the Pride Center, and are similar to others found at campuses across the nation.

The university said that while it supports free speech, the signage was in violation of its Buildings and Grounds policy and that crews were working to take them down.

“As a community that deeply values and respects diversity and difference, we reject the hatred and intolerance these fliers and stickers attempted to promote. This attempt to promote hatred over community is particularly appalling as it appears timed with our welcoming students and new employees to our campus,” read an email sent from the university’s Chief Diversity Officer to the school community Thursday.

A university spokesperson also delivered the following statement to NBC 7:

“The university denounces white nationalist hate groups and any form of action or conduct that serves to incite hatred or intolerance, which are inconsistent with SDSU’s community values of diversity and inclusion. Our campus community is one that deeply values and respects diversity, difference and inclusion.”

SDSU is reminding the school community that the following support resources are available:

• Counseling and Psychological Services (CPS) is available to offer support to students, and may be reached by calling 619-594-5220, emailing psycserv@sdsu.edu or visiting the CPS website.

• As needed, SDSU faculty and staff are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program, which provides confidential support to assist with emotional, relationship, health and workplace issues. Visit the website or call 1-800-342-8111.

• Dean of Students Randy Timm is offering support to any student who needs help. He may be reached by emailing deanofstudents@sdsu.edu or calling 619-594-5211.

Incidents of discrimination harassment and retaliation can be reported online by filling out a Discrimination/Harassment/Retaliation Report Form.

SDUS’s Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities can be reached at (619) 594-3069. Faculty and staff can call the Office of Employee Relations and Compliance at (619) 594-6464.

Suspicious activity on campus can be reported to University Police at (619) 594-1991, and anonymous tips can be made by emailing policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.