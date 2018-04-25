Fleetwood Mac Announce San Diego Show

"Don't stop thinkin' about tomorrow" -- because classic-rock legends Fleetwood Mac have just announced an extensive 2018-19 North American tour and it includes a stop at SDSU's Viejas Arena on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group -- which recently made headlines for firing long-time guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham (read their Rolling Stone interview here) -- embark on their upcoming 50-plus-city tour with two new members: Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (of Crowded House).

The rest of the band lineup remains as it has since 1974 (for the most part), with Stevie Nicks on vocals, Christine McVie on keyboards/vocals, John McVie on bass, and Mick Fleetwood on drums. The multi-Grammy-winning group collectively enthused about their new bandmates in a Live Nation press release.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m. PST. Head to the official Ticketmaster.com listing for more info.

American Express cardmembers can get in on a presale starting Monday, April 30, at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, May 3, at 10 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets also go on sale at the same time via LaneOne (also for American Express cardmembers).

Presales for SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Viejas Arena also go on sale on Thursday, May 3, at 10 a.m. PST. Head here for more information.

For more information about tickets and tour dates, head to fleetwoodmac.com.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-19 North American Tour