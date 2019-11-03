Pacific Ocean, February 14, 2012 - Sailors and Marines aboard USS Bonhomme Richard man the rails as the ship leaves San Diego, California.

From golf tournaments in El Cajon to luncheons at SeaWorld, San Diego is honoring its military community with a weeks-worth of activities to support and celebrate those who serve.

Fleet Week San Diego 2019 runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12 with a myriad of events for active duty military, veterans and some for the general public. The military tradition honors and celebrates the men and women who serve.

The first Fleet Week was celebrated in San Diego, California, during the 1935 California Pacific International Exposition.

Fleet Week San Diego 2018

There are several events to honor San Diego's military community. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 26, 2018)

Here are just a few of the upcoming events, some open to the general public:

Enlisted Recognition Luncheon

Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., SeaWorld San Diego

More than 250 enlisted service members and their guests will be treated to lunch at SeaWorld San Diego. The military members were chosen because of their distinguished service within their respective commands. Then, they will enjoy a day at the park. NBC 7's Bridget Naso will be emceeing this luncheon.

Fleet Week / SDMAC Breakfast

Nov. 7, 7:30 a.m., Admiral Kidd Club San Diego

Each month, the San Diego Military Advisory Council hosts a breakfast featuring prominent civilian and military speakers. This month's breakfast coincides with Fleet Week.

Innovation Zone

Nov. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway Pier

The Fleet Week Innovation Zone is opening up its doors to students to learn about the STEM and high-tech jobs in the military. Students can explore high-tech displays focused on new and emerging technologies. The goal is to encourage students' participation in STEM education programs.

Military Ship Tours

Nov. 8-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway Pier

Next to the Innovation Zone, guests can tour U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ships, which will be on display to visitors 5 years old and over. The Navy ship that will be on display has not yet been announced.

Military Family Day

Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway Pier

A special event for military families will be held at Broadway Pier. The event will feature an array of activities for kids, raffles, lunch and other surprises.

Fleet Week Enlisted Golf Tournament

Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sycuan Resort

Teams of four will compete head-to-head for the annual Fleet Week Inter-Service Trophy. The event is exclusively for enlisted servicemembers. After the golf tournament, guests can enjoy dinner, prizes and giveaways at Sycuan Resort.

The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that produces Fleet Week San Diego.

Veteran's Day is Monday, Nov. 11.