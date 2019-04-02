Alliance of American Football Suspends Operations

When the Alliance of American Football started, one question many people had was, 'How long will it last?' It appears we have an answer.

According to Pro Football Talk, the AAF has decided to suspend operations. While the league has not officially folded yet, the report suggests that step isn’t far off.

The eight-team league brought professional football back to San Diego in the form of The Fleet. Mike Martz went 3-5 with three straight losses heading into week nine. The inaugural season was scheduled to last 10 weeks.

It appears the league will not make it through "Year One." Majority owner Tom Dundon, who invested $250 million into the league earlier this season, has reportedly pulled funding in light of the AAF’s financial struggles.

According to Pro Football Talk, the league needed $20 million to last through the end of its first year of existence.

Last week Martz and Fleet General Manager Dave Boller downplayed a report that the league could soon fold, saying bonuses were included in last week’s paychecks.

The Fleet players were scheduled to practice and make Martz and the team available to the media this afternoon. At the time of this report, their schedule had not changed. However, when after today’s news broke reporters in San Antonio were moved out of practice and off of team property.

San Diego was scheduled to visit Orlando Saturday, before wrapping up the season week 10 at SDCCU Stadium April 14 against Arizona.

