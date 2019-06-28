Flasher Sentenced for Indecent Exposure Near UC San Diego Campus

A San Diego man posed as a jogger and exposed himself to multiple women in the University City area near the UC San Diego campus.

Nicholas Javier Saienni, 34, must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to misdemeanour indecent exposure charges regarding incidents that occurred between January and March.

When Saienni was arrested by law enforcement officials, he admitted that he had been convicted of similar lewd acts in Wilmington, Delaware in 2014, according to City Attorney Mara W. Elliott.

“Flashers often set out to shock, upset, or shame their victims, and their behavior can escalate to more serious sex crimes,” Elliott said in a written news release. “My office prosecutes these cases vigorously, and seeks sex offender registration to warn the community of predators who may reoffend.”

There were eight incidents involving the serial flasher, the city attorney said.

Saienni received 180 days behind bars along three years of supervised probation and was ordered to attend counseling and register as a sex offender. He has already served the time in jail, officials said.