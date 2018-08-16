High surf at the beaches and possible sudden thunderstorms in the mountains prompted the National Weather Service to issue weather alerts for San Diego County Thursday.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Watch for San Diego’s mountain areas, including Julian and Pine Valley from noon to 8 p.m. During that time, scattered afternoon storms have the potential to create flash floods.

The risk was especially high in areas recently scarred by wildfires.

"All residents living on or near hillsides or mountain slopes should be prepared for possible debris flows," the NWS said.

Along the coastline, waves of about four to six feet could create dangerous conditions for swimmers at south-facing beaches, like in San Diego's North County.

The NWS issued a beach hazards statement through Friday evening.

While the statement is in effect, it is possible for rip currents to pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

"Large breaking waves can wash people off jetties and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore," the NWS said.

NBC 7 weathercaster Llarisa Abreu said the statement may need to be extended if conditions don't die down.