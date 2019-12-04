Flames, Thick Smoke Pour from San Marcos Storage Unit

Furniture, electronics and a baseball card collection are just a few of the items destroyed when a fire broke out at a storage facility in San Marcos early Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters were called to put out a raging fire at a the Store 'Em Self-Storage Facility on Mission Road just off state Route 78 at about 1:20 a.m.

When crews with the San Marcos Fire Department arrived flames and thick black smoke were pouring from cracks in one storage unit. The department immediately called for backup and crews with Escondido, Vista, Carlsbad and Encinitas responded.

Firefighters used a power saw to cut through the metal door then began tackling the blaze. Crews doused the contents of the unit, likely destroying the contents inside.

The fire was contained to one unit but others may have received smoke and water damage, San Marcos Fire Battalion Chief Jim Colston said.

It appeared at least a half-dozen units had some sort of damage. The amount of loss was not immediately known but furniture, a television, other electronics and a baseball card collection were some of the damaged items pulled out of the unit.

Colston said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.