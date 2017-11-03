Flames From Brush Fire Visible From Interstate 805 in Clairemont - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Flames From Brush Fire Visible From Interstate 805 in Clairemont

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Helping Members of the Military Purchase Their Home
    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    A brush fire sparked along Interstate 805 in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego Friday evening.

    The fire began at 5:25 p.m. along southbound Interstate 805, just south of State Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The area is next to MacDowell Park and Innovation Middle School.

    Flames from the fire were visible from the freeway, according to fire officials. As of 5:45 p.m., the blaze was extinguished.

    The area is a homeless campsite. Fire crews have responded to the location in a previous incident.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices