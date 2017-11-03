A brush fire sparked along Interstate 805 in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego Friday evening.

The fire began at 5:25 p.m. along southbound Interstate 805, just south of State Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The area is next to MacDowell Park and Innovation Middle School.

Flames from the fire were visible from the freeway, according to fire officials. As of 5:45 p.m., the blaze was extinguished.

The area is a homeless campsite. Fire crews have responded to the location in a previous incident.

No other information was available.

