Five-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Ultimate Wish Granted

The Make-A-Wish foundation summoned the forces of local star war experts and volunteers to give a 5-year-old with cancer a total star wars experience. (Published 3 hours ago)

A five-year-old battling cancer "awakens the force" as his ultimate wish of getting the ultimate Star Wars experience gets granted.

Dominic, who is blind from a cancerous brain tumor, was all smiles on Saturday as his wish got granted by The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His Star Wars-themed adventure included many sensory aspects like music and sounds, objects to hold, and interactions with characters in Mission Bay.

Over 40 friends, family members, volunteers, and community donors helped grant Dominic’s wish.

“It blew our expectations out of the water," said Michael Horowitz, Dominic’s dad. “I feel blessed to see him happy and in good spirits after everything we’ve been through.”

Make-A-Wish had been planning this event for over a year as the family moved from Las Vegas to San Diego to be able to get treatment at St. Jude Children's Hospital, according to Horowitz.

Dominic being a big Star Wars fan was even able to act out a scene in where he was Luke Skywalker.