The accused deputy held a news conference proclaiming his innocence on sexual assault allegations. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has the exclusive interview. (Published Thursday, July 26, 2018)

Deputy Richard Fischer will be arraigned Friday morning on five new felony counts, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Fischer was booked Thursday morning on three charges of assault and battery by an officer, one charge of oral copulation by force and one charge of burglary, according to prosecutors. All five are felony counts.

Prior to this, Fischer faced assault and battery under the color of authority criminal charges in connection with 13 women who have accused the six-year veteran deputy of kissing, hugging, and inappropriately touching them.

Fischer said the claims against him are false and he prays each night that his good name will be cleared and exonerated.

“These charges are simply untrue. They are false,” Fischer said in July. “These false allegations are extremely hurtful and disheartening.”

Fischer was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with 15 criminal counts that include assault and battery under the color of authority for alleged incidents that happened between 2015 and 2017.

The new criminal charges include three separate women and cover the following dates:

October 5 to 6, 2017: Assault and Battery by Officer

September 9, 2017: Assault and Battery by Officer

Sometime between March 27 and April 4, 2017: Assault and Battery by Officer, Burglary and Forcible Oral Copulation

Fischer is awaiting trial on charges of groping or touching women who had called 911 for help or were in custody, prosecutors said.

NBC 7 has reached out to his attorney for comment on the new charges.

Fischer remains on unpaid leave from the sheriff's department pending the outcome of the investigation.

In addition to the criminal counts filed by the DA's office, Fischer has been named in multiple civil lawsuits and complaints.

Check back for updates on this developing story.