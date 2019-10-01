

The World Premiere of "Almost Famous" the musical is officially running at San Diego's The Old Globe.

The new musical, with book and lyrics by Academy Award Winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe, follows the story of aspiring 15-year-old music journalist William Miller in San Diego, 1973. Original music and lyrics are written by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt, known for his work on "Next to Normal," "American Idiot" and "The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical."

Before you check out the new musical, take a look at these production photos for a sneak peek at the production - before it heads to Broadway.

The musical runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 27, 2019.