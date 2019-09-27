Chilly, Rainy 1st Weekend of Fall for San Diego

Chilly weather and the possibility of light rain will give San Diegans a taste of fall for the first weekend off the autumn season.

The first autumn weekend of 2019 will open with chilly weather and the possibility of light rain for San Diego County.

Spotty showers from the first cold front of the season lingered over San Diego's coastline and South Bay Friday morning as a second cold front, expected to bring rain on Saturday, pushed into the region.

Friday's storm clouds would be stubborn to clear but were not likely to produce much rain, just a few passing showers, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

By the afternoon, the inland valleys would see partially clear skies. Then, a shift would come overnight as the second cold front moves in.

"The weekend, though, is going to be cool and we really are going to have a mix of all kinds of weather this weekend," Parveen said.

San Diegans across the county can expect showers by Saturday afternoon. At the same time, wind speeds will increase to the 45 mile-per-hour range for the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the low-70s along the coast, in the mid-70s inland, in the low-70s for the mountains and in the low-90s for the deserts. Follow forecasts specific to your zip code here.

While most areas will see stormy weather begin to move out of the region by Sunday, the mountains are a different story.

"Look at that fall-like weather on Sunday for the mountains, 62 degrees," Parveen said. "That is some Julian apple pie kind of weather because it's feeling like fall out there."

The California Highway Patrol lighted signs along eastbound Interstate 8 that warned of high winds and low-laying fog Friday morning.

The storm earlier this week was weak, bringing within a 48-hour period only about three-quarters of an inch of rain to one of San Diego's highest peaks, Mount Laguna.

Borrego Springs saw about a third-an-inch of rain and coastal areas saw less than a tenth-of-an-inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain came suddenly, though, prompting the NWS to issue issued a flash flood warning for east, central and southern San Diego County through Thursday evening.

San Diego's fall weather came after days of hot, dry and breezy conditions, which set the table for two wildfires that forced evacuations in San Diego's East County this week.