Firefighters Take Down Brush Fire off Otay Lakes in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

By Anna Conkey

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    The Chula Vista Fire Department engaged a vegetation fire in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

    At approximately 3:47 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at Otay Lakes Road and Wueste Road in Chula vista, according to CVFD. 

    The firefighters were responding to an initial report of two fires in the area, the largest spanning at least one acre, accroding to Cal Fire.

    Cal Fire sent a full response to the scene, working in conjunction with the CVFD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, according to the report. 

    At 4:36 p.m., firefighters reportedly stopped the rate of spread for both fires at a total of two acres.

    Resources will remain in the area into the evening, according to Cal Fire.




