Firefighters Stop Small Brush Fire Reported in Rainbow

A small brush fire was reported in Rainbow, Thursday afternoon.

Officials quickly tackled the small brush fire that popped up around 1:08 p.m. near interstate 15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard, said Cal Fire.

By 1:41 p.m. the fire grew to be a 50X100 spot when firefighters contained it. Firefighters will remain on the scene to complete containment line.

North County Fire Protection District also assisted.

No other information was available.

