Firefighters Stop Small Brush Fire Reported in Rainbow - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Firefighters Stop Small Brush Fire Reported in Rainbow

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Firefighters Stop Small Brush Fire Reported in Rainbow
    SDG&E Cameras

    A small brush fire was reported in Rainbow, Thursday afternoon.

    Officials quickly tackled the small brush fire that popped up around 1:08 p.m. near interstate 15 near Rainbow Valley Boulevard, said Cal Fire.

    By 1:41 p.m. the fire grew to be a 50X100 spot when firefighters contained it. Firefighters will remain on the scene to complete containment line.

    North County Fire Protection District also assisted.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices