Firefighters Stop RV Fire in Driveway Before it Spreads to Home

Firefighters were able to extinguish an RV fire in the driveway of a Poway home before it spread to the house just feet away.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) and Poway Fire Department (PFD) crews arrived at the home on the 14900 block of Morningside Drive at around 1 p.m. Thursday to find the RV engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were seen hosing it down and dismantling its cabin so that they could access the source of the flames.

A Bomb/Arson team with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) was called to the scene to investigate the fire.



