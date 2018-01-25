Firefighters Stop RV Fire in Driveway Before it Spreads to Home - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Firefighters Stop RV Fire in Driveway Before it Spreads to Home

A SDSO Bomb/Arson team was called to the scene to investigate

By Rafael Avitabile

Published at 3:58 PM PST on Jan 25, 2018 | Updated at 4:06 PM PST on Jan 25, 2018

    Firefighters were able to extinguish an RV fire in the driveway of a Poway home before it spread to the house just feet away.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) and Poway Fire Department (PFD) crews arrived at the home on the 14900 block of Morningside Drive at around 1 p.m. Thursday to find the RV engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters were seen hosing it down and dismantling its cabin so that they could access the source of the flames.

    A Bomb/Arson team with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) was called to the scene to investigate the fire.


