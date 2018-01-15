Firefighters Knock Down Car Fire Near I-15 and I-805

Raw video footage shows a car fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 805 near the Interstate 15. Firefighters quickly knocked the blaze down. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Raw Video of Car Fully Engulfed in Flames Near I-15

Firefighters quickly knocked down a car fire that billowed smoke Monday along northbound Interstate 805, near Interstate 15.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews doused the car fully engulfed in flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby brush.

A Sig Alert was issued for the incident. As of 11:14 a.m., crews were blocking the right lane and traffic was backed up to State Route 94, according to the alert.

