Firefighters Knock Down Car Fire Near I-15 and I-805 - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Firefighters Knock Down Car Fire Near I-15 and I-805

By Cassia Pollock

Published at 11:36 AM PST on Jan 15, 2018 | Updated at 11:48 AM PST on Jan 15, 2018

    Raw Video of Car Fully Engulfed in Flames Near I-15

    Raw video footage shows a car fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 805 near the Interstate 15. Firefighters quickly knocked the blaze down. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

    Firefighters quickly knocked down a car fire that billowed smoke Monday along northbound Interstate 805, near Interstate 15.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews doused the car fully engulfed in flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby brush.

    A Sig Alert was issued for the incident. As of 11:14 a.m., crews were blocking the right lane and traffic was backed up to State Route 94, according to the alert.

    No further information is currently available. For the latest traffic report, visit NBC 7's traffic page.

    Check back on this story for updates.

