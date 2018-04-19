Firefighters Extinguish Small Brush Fire Burning off I-15

A brush fire burning along the side of Interstate 15 in City Heights billowed black smoke into the afternoon air Thursday before quickly being put out by responding firefighters.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the fire sparked on the shoulder of southbound I-15 near University Avenue at around 4:15 p.m.

It was initially reported as about an eighth of an acre with a slow rate of speed before it was extinguished by firefighters at around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters had the far right lane of the freeway blocked as they fought flames and mopped up remaining debris.

