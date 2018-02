Crews knocked down an attic fire in a Talmadge house Friday that sent a column of smoke into the air visible from miles away.

The fire sparked in the attic of a vacant home at 4676 50th Street south of Adams Avenue at around 4:37 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

No injuries were reported

No other information was available.

