Several residents were displaced after a fire tore through an apartment complex in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood early Monday.

Heavy smoke was pouring out of the complex located on Bates Street just off Chollas Parkway when San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews arrived just before 1:30 a.m.

A loudspeaker told residents to evacuate the complex immediately and video of the scene shows San Diego police officers and firefighters running into the apartment complex to find anyone that may have been inside.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Resident James Littles told NBC 7 he woke up to flames in his apartment on the first floor of the complex. The flames spread to another family's unit above.

Littles and about six of his friends were able to get out of the complex on their own.

It was not clear what sparked the fire. SDFD investigators were working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced victims find temporary housing.