Firefighters extinguished a house fire burning in San Diego Monday afternoon, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

The fire broke out at Shamrock Street in the Hollywood Park neighborhood of San Diego around 1:10 p.m. According to SDFD, the structure is a single-story family home.

Heavy smoke billowed from the back of the house, SDFD Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne said. The flames spread from the first house to a neighbor's house, causing minimal damage to the exterior.

Three additional fire engines responded to the fire, SDFD officials said. Within 20 minutes, crews were able to knock it down.

A man and his two dogs who live in the house were not harmed. Red Cross will handle their displacement, according to SDFD.

It was not yet clear what caused the flames to spark. Fire investigators are working to determine the fire's cause.