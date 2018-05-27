Firefighters Battling Small Brush Fire in Lemon Grove

Firefighters are battling a small brush fire in Lemon Grove on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of San Altos, according to Heartland Fire Department spokesman Sonny Saghera.

The first unit on the scene saw two palm trees on fire with some spot fires, he said. The department requested a strike team and a water-dropping helicopter.

Even though the fire was behind some homes, Saghera said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were needed.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area for the next several hours.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and it was unclear how big the fire got.

No other information was available.

