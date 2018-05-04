Firefighters Battling 70-Acre, 10-Acre Brush Fires in Temecula

Multiple fire protection agencies are battling separate brush fires in unincorporated areas of Temecula.

The Tornado and Woodchuck fires both sparked Friday afternoon, the Cal Fire said.

RCFD and Cal Fire responded to the larger Tornado Fire near the 28000 block of Via Santa Rosa just before 3 p.m. when it was reported as a 1-acre fire burning in an orchard. It had grown to 70 acres and holding and was 20 percent contained as of 3:40 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire units from Riverside and San Diego, and units from the Riverside City Fire Department, Murrieta Fire Protection District and Pechanga Fire Department were assisting on the fire.



The smaller Woodchuck Fire sparked hours later near Highway 79 and Woodchuck Road.

It was first reported as a 3 to 5-acre fire burning light, flashy fuels. Cal Fire said it had grown to 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread and was 0 percent contained as of 6:10 p.m.

Cal Fir Units from Riverside and San Bernardino, and units from the Riverside City Fire Department were assisting.

Firefighters were using land and air resources on both fires. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Check back for updates.