Firefighters Battling 1-Acre Brush Fire in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Lilac Fire Threatens 1,000 Structures
By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7

    A 1-acre brush fire sparked in Oceanside Thursday, burning north, fire officials confirmed.

    The fire began at 3:38 p.m. on El Camino Real, south of Oceanside Boulevard, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The fire was burning north with heavy fuel.

    This is the second fire in the county--the Lilac Fire in the North County spread to 2,000 acres by 4 p.m. and was 0 percent contained.

    No other information was available.

    Published 6 minutes ago

