Firefighters Battling 1-Acre Brush Fire in Oceanside

A 1-acre brush fire sparked in Oceanside Thursday, burning north, fire officials confirmed.

The fire began at 3:38 p.m. on El Camino Real, south of Oceanside Boulevard, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The fire was burning north with heavy fuel.

This is the second fire in the county--the Lilac Fire in the North County spread to 2,000 acres by 4 p.m. and was 0 percent contained.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.