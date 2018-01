Heartland firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in Barona Monday evening.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. Heartland Fire Department dispatched crews to battle a fire on the 2000 block of Ak Uunyaa Way in Barona, according to HFD.

When the crews arrived they found a house fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.