Firefighters Battle Blaze at Multi-Story Apartment Complex Lemon Grove

Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at a multi-story apartment complex in Lemon Grove Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to the 7700 block of North Avenue near Lemon Grove Avenue just after 6 p.m. to find smoke coming out of one of the complex’s units, according to Heartland Fire Department (HFD).

It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze but two units were affected, HFD said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist those affected by the blaze.

The apartment complex is just south of state Route 94 near the Lemon Grove Avenue exit.

No other information was available.

