Fire in Mexico Creates Cloud of Smoke Visible From South Bay

A cloud of smoke visible to the south of San Diego is from a wildfire burning in Mexico.

A large plume of smoke in the skyline south of San Diego is tied to a wildfire in Mexico, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

Smoke was first spotted by San Diego residents around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, causing concern.

Thick white smoke could be seen by neighbors in the southeastern part of San Diego County.

There is no active wildfire working in San Diego County at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said they do not plan to send crews to this fire.

No other information was available.