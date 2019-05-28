Fire at Linda Vista Medical Center Prompts Investigation

A fire at a medical center in Linda Vista sent smoke billowing over the building Tuesday morning.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to the building off Linda Vista Road north of Ulric Street at about 5 a.m.

When they arrived, flames could be seen on coming from the outside of the building, the SDFD said. Black smoke was rising above the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not known. Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) investigators were requested.

San Diego police were diverting traffic around the area as firefighters investigate.

No other information was available.

